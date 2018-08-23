Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.19%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $20.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.