Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VIVUS’s earnings. VIVUS reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VIVUS will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VIVUS.

Get VIVUS alerts:

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). VIVUS had a negative return on equity of 843.43% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VVUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIVUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of VIVUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,187. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.60. VIVUS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

In other VIVUS news, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 50,000 shares of VIVUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,736.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VIVUS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.79% of VIVUS worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIVUS (VVUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.