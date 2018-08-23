Zacks: Analysts Expect Natus Medical Inc (BABY) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Natus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Natus Medical.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of BABY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.45. 74,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,155. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.58. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In related news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $295,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 12,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $445,034.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,676.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock worth $1,050,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,363,000 after acquiring an additional 466,409 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical by 246.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,801,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,395 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at $41,626,000. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 854,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 9.7% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 725,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

