Zacks: Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NUE) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.45. Nucor posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 196.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,607. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $3,663,050.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 14,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $996,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,562,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,443 shares of company stock worth $8,277,404. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

