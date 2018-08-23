Zacks: Analysts Set $11.00 Target Price for IRIDEX Co. (IRIX)

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRIDEX an industry rank of 246 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $8.19 on Monday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 88,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

