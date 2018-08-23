Zacks: Analysts Set $23.00 Price Target for Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK)

Shares of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blue Hills Bancorp an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Blue Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Blue Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. 910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.66 million, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.06. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 5.02%. research analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHBK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 131,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,592,000 after buying an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,533,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.