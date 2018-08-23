Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) to Announce -$1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.61) to ($4.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 1,138.59%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of ADMS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 341,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,685. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $593.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, COO Richard King sold 2,501 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $63,725.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 1,002 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $25,530.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.