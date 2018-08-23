Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, EVP William D. Redd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,377.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,087.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,234 shares of company stock worth $710,625. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,392,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,502 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,441,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,905,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,476,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,571,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,940 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,085. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.