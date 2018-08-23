Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.01 Million

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to post sales of $635.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.80 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $643.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.49 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RCII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $65,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $788.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.62. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

