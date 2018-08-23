Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.33 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $49.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $242,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,606.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $242,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $718,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 96.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

