Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $654,745.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,249.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. acquired 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.11 per share, for a total transaction of $600,939.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,267 shares of company stock worth $1,814,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter worth about $240,671,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 136.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,030,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,683 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,475.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,469,000 after buying an additional 504,898 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 231.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 650,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 454,149 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 404.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 417,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,259,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 418,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $73.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

