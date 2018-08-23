Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.80 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,200 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,470.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $639,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 74,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 11,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,396. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.