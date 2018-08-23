Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.40 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other National Vision news, SVP Chris Beasley sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $242,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $405,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,575,169 shares of company stock worth $634,191,181. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in National Vision by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 72.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 841,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after buying an additional 352,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,113,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,153,000 after buying an additional 354,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 33.5% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 476,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

National Vision stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 81.04. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

