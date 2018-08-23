Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Wisdom Tree Investments posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 703,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,998. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.56. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

