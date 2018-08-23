Zacks: Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Given $48.25 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Consol Energy’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $48.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consol Energy an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $253,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consol Energy by 246.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Consol Energy by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,241. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.