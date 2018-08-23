Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Habit Restaurants (HABT) to Hold

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Habit Restaurants from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

HABT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 284,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $420.67 million, a PE ratio of 101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.73. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 238,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 488,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 113,744 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

