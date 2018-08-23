Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Vision (EYE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “National Vision Holdings, Inc. is involved in optical retail primarily in the United States. The company offer product and services for eye care needs through retail stores and consumer websites. Its brand portfolio consists of America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores and Vista Optical locations inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases. National Vision Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $385.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $259,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Beasley sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $242,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,575,169 shares of company stock worth $634,191,181. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 87.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after buying an additional 540,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 189.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 174,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

