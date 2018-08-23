Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iqvia (IQV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “IQVIA Holdings serves the life sciences industry with the help of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services. With its increasing presence in emerging markets, IQVIA Holdings should benefit from the evolving growth opportunities in the life sciences industry. The company offers an extensive range of technology solutions in the form of cloud-based applications. It attempts to help its clients gain a deep understanding of the entire healthcare system and its related processing, with the help of real-world data. IQVIA Holdings’ endeavors to reward its shareholders look impressive. The company outperformed its industry in the past year. However, a debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern. Extensive global presence exposes the company toforeign currency exchange risk.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Iqvia from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.44.

IQV stock opened at $123.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $9,510,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $108,300.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 177.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 173.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Iqvia in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

