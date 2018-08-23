Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cision (CISN) to Hold

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

Get Cision alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Cision stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of -0.05. Cision has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.67 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $3,536,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,591,523.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cision by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cision by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cision by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cision (CISN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.