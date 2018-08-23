Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Ensign Group (ENSG) to “Buy”

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ensign Group’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company's inorganic strategies have consistently given a boost to the revenue base and solid financial health enables it to enhance shareholder value. Its solid strategies have facilitated the company to grow and add to its facilities. Following strong first-half results, the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2018. However, it suffers from rising expenses that keep draining the bottom line. Moreover, extensive use of debt continuously raises the company’s interest expenses, which in turn, hurt its profitability.”

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENSG. ValuEngine raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,180,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $794,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,819. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.