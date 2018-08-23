Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VMware (VMW) to Hold

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “VMware shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is gaining from robust performance of NSX and vSAN product lines. VMware has been consistently taking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most of the IT infrastructure. The company’s dominance in SDDC along with expanding customer base in cloud driven by partnerships with the likes of IBM and AWS is positive. Moreover, continuing enterprise deal wins will drive growth in the long haul. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s second quarter earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, heavy spending on R&D may weigh on its margins. Intensifying competition is also a concern.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. VMware has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $4,279,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,691.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $1,110,724.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729 over the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

