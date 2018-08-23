Zacks: Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) an industry rank of 116 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRN. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,702,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 586,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 2.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 354,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $778.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.08 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 17.21%. research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

