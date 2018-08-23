Zacks: Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) have been given an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. Ultra Petroleum’s rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ultra Petroleum an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. National Alliance Securities lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UPL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,228. Ultra Petroleum has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95. The firm has a market cap of $202.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Ultra Petroleum had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $190.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ultra Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ultra Petroleum by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in Ultra Petroleum by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ultra Petroleum by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Petroleum (UPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.