Zephyr (ZEPH) Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Zephyr has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $22,989.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zephyr token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zephyr has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00262250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00147325 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00031704 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zephyr was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,990,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark. Zephyr’s official website is zephyr.bitspark.io. Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc. Zephyr’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html.

Zephyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zephyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zephyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

