Zions Bancorporation Buys Shares of 1,961 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 39,296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 926,996 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 49,540.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 905,594 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after purchasing an additional 837,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,367,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.61, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 79,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.15, for a total value of $33,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,800 shares in the company, valued at $33,128,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,801 shares of company stock worth $152,521,649 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.99.

Netflix stock opened at $344.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 275.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.73 and a 52 week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

