Zions Bancorporation Sells 1,756 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Zions Bancorporation decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 25,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 124,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $349,389.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $124.84 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

