Zions Bancorporation Takes $109,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 493 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 424,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,265,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $239.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $214.64 and a 12 month high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.41.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

