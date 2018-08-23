Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $94.62, but opened at $92.09. Zoetis shares last traded at $89.67, with a volume of 2779309 shares.

Specifically, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $764,852.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,484 shares of company stock worth $19,489,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

