Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 16,149 Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DCT Industrial Trust by 173.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DCT Industrial Trust by 6,114.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCT stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.02 million. analysts anticipate that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

