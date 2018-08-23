Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.69 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $1,161,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Tobam acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NiSource by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

In other NiSource news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

