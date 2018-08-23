Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,721 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at $21,214,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $70.76 and a one year high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

