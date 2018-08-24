$0.02 EPS Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Navigator posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 61,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,134. The stock has a market cap of $676.22 million, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Navigator has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 380,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

