$0.02 EPS Expected for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018

Brokerages expect SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. SunCoke Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 21,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. 279,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,441. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $721.72 million, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

