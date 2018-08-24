-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.