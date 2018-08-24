-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retrophin Inc (RTRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.07. Retrophin posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 177,604 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 33,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

RTRX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. 301,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,298. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

