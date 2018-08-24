$0.08 EPS Expected for MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MDC Partners’ earnings. MDC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MDC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MDC Partners.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). MDC Partners had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $379.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. MDC Partners’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on shares of MDC Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MDC Partners by 108.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in MDC Partners by 41.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MDC Partners by 99.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 16,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,619. MDC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.91.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDC Partners (MDCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply