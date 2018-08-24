$0.08 EPS Expected for MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MDC Partners’ earnings. MDC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MDC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MDC Partners.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). MDC Partners had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $379.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. MDC Partners’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on shares of MDC Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MDC Partners by 108.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in MDC Partners by 41.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MDC Partners by 99.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 16,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,619. MDC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.91.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

