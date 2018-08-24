$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manitex International Inc (MNTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Manitex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Manitex International posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manitex International.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manitex International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,710. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $232.14 million, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Robert S. Gigliotti sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $51,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.