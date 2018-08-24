$0.15 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Hostess Brands news, Director Larry E. Bodner purchased 10,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $119,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,445.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs purchased 8,275 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,589.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,466,000 after buying an additional 1,232,929 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,463,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after buying an additional 338,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,828,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after buying an additional 861,968 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after buying an additional 235,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 123.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,019,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,450,000 after buying an additional 2,219,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.92. 21,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,937. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.21.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

