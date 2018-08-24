-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

ACRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela P. Palmer acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 62,600 shares of company stock worth $177,292 in the last three months. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 273,644 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

