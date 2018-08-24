$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (MNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNR. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 10,505 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $154,003.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $134,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,360,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $236,260. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 53.8% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.