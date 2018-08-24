$0.28 EPS Expected for Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.17. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

In other Select Energy Services news, CFO Nick L. Swyka purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.96.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

