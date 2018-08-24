$0.28 EPS Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. THL Credit reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover THL Credit.

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCRD shares. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

In other news, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $88,479.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 56,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $450,221.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 440,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 1,316.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCRD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 63,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,946. THL Credit has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.26%.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THL Credit (TCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.