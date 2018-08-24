$0.35 EPS Expected for Ciena Co. (CIEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.38. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. MED cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Ciena to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $218,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,262 shares of company stock worth $2,003,996. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 36,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

