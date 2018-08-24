-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurotrope Inc (NTRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neurotrope’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurotrope will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurotrope.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Neurotrope in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,245. Neurotrope has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X and Niemann-Pick Type C.

