-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). J C Penney posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. J C Penney’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCP. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J C Penney to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. J C Penney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 13.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,183,549 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 142,795 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 12.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,753,790 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 313,253 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 13.7% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 773,346 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 14.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,094,486 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J C Penney stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 383,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,175,328. J C Penney has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $546.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

