$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Bancorpsouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

