$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Medpace posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Medpace had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $125,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 371,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $22,010,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,621 shares in the company, valued at $50,297,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,662 shares of company stock worth $472,463,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 57.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,087.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. 2,137,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,986. Medpace has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

