$0.66 EPS Expected for Kforce Inc. (KFRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.07 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.60. Kforce has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $64,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,786 shares of company stock worth $2,867,837. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 207.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

