$0.67 EPS Expected for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.61. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.20 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 75.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,933. The company has a market cap of $766.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

