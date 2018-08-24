-$0.72 EPS Expected for Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.51). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 245.57%.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $25.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

CRSP traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 20,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,263. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 3.29. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

In other news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,344,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,501. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 66.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 202.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

